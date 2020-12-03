Markets
KR

Kroger Raises FY20 Adj. Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Kroger Co. (KR) said it is raising its fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings outlook.

For the full year 2020, Kroger now expects total identical sales without fuel to be around 14 percent and adjusted earnings per share growth of 50 percent to 53 percent. The company now forecasts fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings in a range of $3.30 to $3.35 per share, compared to the prior range of $3.20 to $3.30 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.30 per share on revenues of $132.44 billion.

For fiscal 2021, Kroger said it believes its performance will be stronger than it would have expected prior to the pandemic when viewed as a two-year stacked result for identical sales without fuel growth and as a compounded growth rate over 2020 and 2021 for adjusted earnings per share growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular