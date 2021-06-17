US Markets
KR

Kroger raises annual profit forecast on resilient grocery demand

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LISA BAERTLEIN

Kroger Co on Thursday raised its forecast for annual profit and posted a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly same-store sales that signaled a gradual easing in demand for grocery from levels seen at the height of the pandemic.

Adds profit forecast, details on results

June 17 (Reuters) - Kroger Co KR.N on Thursday raised its forecast for annual profit and posted a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly same-store sales that signaled a gradual easing in demand for grocery from levels seen at the height of the pandemic.

The supermarket chain forecast adjusted profit per share between $2.95 and $3.10 in 2021, versus its prior range of $2.75 to $2.95. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.86 per share.

The grocer has bolstered its business through its "Restock Kroger" program and its partnership with UK-based Ocado Group Plc OCDO.L to use robots to more quickly stock, sort and dispatch goods. It has also tied-up with third parties such as Instacart Inc to handle deliveries.

Same-store sales, excluding fuel, fell 4.1% in the first quarter ended May 22, compared with estimates of a 6.7% decline, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Kroger said it expects 2021 adjusted same-store sales to fall between 2.5% and 4%, while it had earlier projected a decline between 3% and 5%. Analysts on average expect same-store sales to decline 4.38%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular