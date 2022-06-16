Kroger raises annual profit forecast

June 16 (Reuters) - Kroger Co KR.N raised its expectations for 2022 profit on Thursday, betting on steady demand for its groceries and household essentials in the face of decades-high inflation.

The U.S. supermarket chain forecast earnings per share in a range $3.85 to $3.95 for 2022, compared with its prior range of $3.75 to $3.85. Analysts on average expect $3.85, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

