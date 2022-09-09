US Markets
KR

Kroger raises annual forecasts on upbeat grocery demand

Contributors
Uday Sampath Reuters
Mehr Bedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KROGER

Kroger Co raised its expectations for annual same-store sales and profit on Friday, betting on demand for its groceries and household essentials that has not been dented by higher prices.

Adds details on results, share movement

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Kroger Co KR.N raised its expectations for annual same-store sales and profit on Friday, betting on demand for its groceries and household essentials that has not been dented by higher prices.

Shares of the Cincinnati, Ohio-based grocer that also topped quarterly sales estimates, rose 3.3% in premarket trading.

Grocery retailers tend to perform well in an economic turmoil, as cash-strapped consumers prioritize spending on food and household essentials over discretionary products.

Kroger has also benefited from demand for its store-brand cheese, meats and other groceries as rampant inflation pushes more Americans toward cheaper alternatives.

Same-store sales, excluding fuel, climbed 5.8% in the second quarter, compared with estimates of a 4.6% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The U.S. supermarket chain forecast adjusted same-store sales growth of 4% to 4.5% for fiscal 2022, compared with its prior outlook of a 2.5% to 3.5% increase.

The company forecast annual earnings per share between $3.95 and $4.05, compared with its prior outlook of $3.85 to $3.95.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular