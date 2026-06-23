Kroger Q1 Earnings Call Focuses on Cost, Price and E-Commerce

The Kroger Co. (KR) used its first quarter of 2026earnings callto outline a sharper operating agenda under CEO Greg Foran, with cost control, price competitiveness and store execution at the center of the message. Adjusted earnings of $1.58 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 by 0.6%, while revenues of $46.12 billion topped the consensus mark of $45.52 billion by 1.3%.

The Kroger Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Kroger Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Kroger Co. Quote

What stood out on the call was not the quarter itself, but management’s effort to frame Kroger’s next phase around disciplined reinvestment, a more efficient cost structure and a profitable digital model.

KR Sets a More Demanding Tone

Foran used his first fullearnings callas CEO to argue that Kroger has the right assets but is not operating at the standard required to lead the industry. He said operating costs have been growing faster than sales and called that trend unacceptable, while also pointing to inconsistent execution across stores and online.

Foran organized the strategy around what he called the “5 Fs” of fresh, fast, for you, friendly and affordable, with value and consistency carrying much of the near-term urgency. The message was that Kroger does not need a radical reset, but it does need to operate faster and with more discipline.

That framing mattered because it shifted the discussion away from a simple earnings recap and toward a broader operational reset, one that management plans to detail further at an investor update on Oct. 20.

Kroger Uses Savings to Fund Value

Kroger’s management repeatedly returned to the idea that price investment will be funded, not chased at the expense of profits. Foran said the company is being surgical in how it sharpens value and using savings from supplier negotiations, sourcing and goods-not-for-resale efficiencies to build room for reinvestment.

CFO David Kennerley added that first-quarter COGS savings ran about 30% ahead of internal plans, reinforcing management’s view that the savings opportunity is broad enough to support affordability moves and still protect the full-year profit outlook.

That theme answered one of the market’s main questions in the Q&A: how quickly Kroger can close pricing gaps without damaging the model. Management stopped short of offering a size target for those investments, but the company sounded firm that savings should exceed the spending tied to them.

KR Finds Momentum in Digital and Media

Digital execution was one of the clearest bright spots. The company reported adjusted e-commerce sales growth of 19%, while Kroger Precision Marketing profit rose more than 20% in the quarter. Management also said the e-commerce business, including media, turned profitable for the first time.

Kennerley tied that progress to more store-based fulfillment, stronger delivery economics and the closure of three fulfillment centers at the end of the prior quarter. In markets where Kroger still had stores, Kennerley said it retained nearly all affected households and moved them to store-based delivery and pickup.

For investors, that made digital less of a margin drag and more of a potential contributor to earnings growth. Management also pointed to third-party partnerships, faster delivery and expanding retail media capabilities as reasons profitability should continue to improve through the rest of 2026.

Kroger Faces Margin Crosscurrents

The financial context behind the strategy was mixed. Identical sales without fuel rose 1.0%, adjusted FIFO operating profit reached $1.544 billion and adjusted EPS increased from $1.49 a year earlier. Total sales rose from $45.1 billion.

At the same time, gross margin fell to 22.7% from 23.0% and FIFO gross margin rate declined 9 basis points. Management said the pressure came from higher transportation costs, egg deflation and planned pricing investments, partly offset by pharmacy mix, sourcing benefits and improved e-commerce profitability.

OG&A rate, excluding fuel and adjustment items, rose 16 basis points as Kroger invested in wages, store hours, training and uniforms. Kennerley said those were deliberate choices tied to improving store conditions and customer experience.

KR Guidance Holds as Q&A Adds Clarity

Kroger reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance for identical sales without fuel growth of 1.0% to 2.0%, FIFO operating profit of $5.0 billion to $5.2 billion and EPS of $5.10 to $5.30. Free cash flow guidance remained $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion.

In Q&A, analysts pressed management on the pace of price investment, the size of the cost opportunity and what drives a second-half profit acceleration. Kennerley pointed to ramping savings initiatives, improving e-commerce profitability and some increase in inflationary pressure later in the year as the main supports for the outlook.

Management also highlighted consumer pressure from higher gas prices and reduced SNAP benefits, while arguing that traffic gains and improving share data show Kroger’s value message is beginning to resonate.

Kroger Leaves a Message of Controlled Change

The call’s broader tone was more demanding than promotional. Foran acknowledged that Kroger is not yet where it wants to be on store consistency, cost discipline or market share. But he emphasized that the company has enough scale, store density and data advantages to compete more effectively.

That left investors with a picture of a retailer trying to fund a better price position and stronger execution from inside the model, rather than through a one-time reset. The October investor update now looks like the next major checkpoint.

Zacks Signals for KR Stock

KR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Value Score of A, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of A. Based on Zacks’ framework, those Style Scores point to attractive value, growth and momentum characteristics, with the VGM score indicating strong balance across all three factors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Still, Zacks’ guidance gives the greatest near-term edge to stocks ranked #1 or #2 (Buy) with Style Scores of A or B. A Zacks Rank #3 can support a hold stance, especially with strong underlying Style Scores, but estimate revisions remain the main driver of the ranking, meaning KR’s signal can change after analysts update their forecasts following these results.

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