Kroger price target raised to $70 from $65 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Kroger (KR) to $70 from $65 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 update was a bit shy of optimistic expectations but provided enough fundamental improvement to keep the firm bullish, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that Kroger’s improving momentum and large repo opportunity should drive EPS and the stock higher.
