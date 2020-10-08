Kroger Partners ClusterTruck To Launch On-Premise Ghost Kitchens

Markets
(RTTNews) - Grocery retailer Kroger Co. (KR) announced Thursday the launch of two on-premise kitchens, respectively at stores in Metro Indianapolis in Indiana and Metro Columbus in Ohio, to provide customers with an on-demand meal ordering option.

Kroger's first on-premise kitchen is now open in Fishers, Indiana (9799 East 116th Street). Later this year, the second location will open in Dublin, Ohio.

Developed in partnership with ClusterTruck, a technology start-up that operates delivery-only restaurants, the kitchens will provide a variety of freshly prepared meals on-demand with no service or delivery fees.

Different from the off-premise concept, the new concept will repurpose approximately 1,000 square feet at each participating store to create a culinary space for ClusterTruck staff to prepare meals for quick delivery and in-store pickup. Customers can order from a menu of more than 80 meals, spanning a variety of ingredients.

ClusterTruck is a pioneer in the ghost kitchen space, building a proprietary software system that creates custom algorithms to optimize kitchen and delivery operations and removes the pain points of the third-party delivery model.

