Kroger Partner Ocado Sees Surging Demand, Sending the U.K. Online Grocer's Stock to All-Time Highs

Ocado stock surged to all-time highs on Wednesday as the U.K. online grocer said retail revenues were up 40% since the start of April.

Strong demand for online food deliveries during the country’s six-week lockdown has seen shares climb more than 60% since the end of February. The stock closed 5.6% higher on Wednesday.

The company, which signed an exclusive partnership with U.S. supermarket chain Kroger in 2018, said “more normal shopping behaviors” were starting to return and that the number of items shoppers were buying in one go had passed the peak.

Ocado Chief Executive Tim Steiner said the pandemic would likely lead to a long-term increase in demand for online grocery shopping.

Despite soaring revenue and demand, Ocado withdrew its full-year revenue guidance, citing uncertainty over the crisis and its impact on consumer spending.

Read: A U.K. Online Grocer Stock That Delivers

“Although we expect the long-term shift towards online grocery to accelerate postcrisis, there remain many uncertainties about the length of the crisis, customer reaction immediately after and its long-term impact on customers’ disposable income,” it said in a statement.

The company has been forced to ramp up capacity in recent weeks as hundreds of thousands of Brits have flooded online delivery websites during the coronavirus crisis. The U.K. government has kept essential retailers open with strict social distancing guidelines in place, leading many to opt for delivery instead. Ocado said one of its depots in southeast London was now processing 110,000 deliveries a week, compared with 80,000 at the end of March.

Steiner said: “We are facing quite a different challenge to many, as we scale up Ocado.com to play its part in feeding the nation, and as we help our clients launch and roll out their online businesses more rapidly against a backdrop of a likely long-term increase in demand for online.”

See also: Retail Brands That Could Thrive Post-Pandemic

Ocado’s retail business is now a 50-50 joint venture with Marks & Spencer — with the full range of M&S stock available in September.

The group said it continued to search for new partners for its Solutions unit, which allows supermarkets to use its robotics systems, and hoped the accelerating trends toward online shopping would help.

Looking ahead. Ocado said “more normal” shopping habits were returning and their wording reflects the reality that consumer trends may never return to normal — or at least as they were immediately before the pandemic. The new normal is likely to see far greater demand for online groceries in the future. While the company has suspended its full-year sales growth guidance — originally 10-15% — citing uncertainty, Bank of America analysts said it would likely be raised. Ocado has a lot in its basket for now, but it is well-placed to be at the forefront of the accelerating shift toward online shopping.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.