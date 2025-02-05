Kroger Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Kroger (NYSE:KR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Kroger.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 77% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $38,080, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $528,025.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $70.0 for Kroger over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Kroger options trades today is 13964.75 with a total volume of 5,295.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Kroger's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Kroger Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.65 $4.55 $4.65 $70.00 $204.1K 49.7K 801 KR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.7 $4.65 $4.65 $70.00 $77.1K 49.7K 967 KR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.75 $4.65 $4.7 $70.00 $54.0K 49.7K 1.2K KR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.7 $4.65 $4.7 $70.00 $47.0K 49.7K 1.4K KR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.7 $4.65 $4.65 $70.00 $41.8K 49.7K 13

About Kroger

Kroger is one of the largest grocery retailers in the United States with more than 2,700 stores across a portfolio of over 20 supermarket banners. The company boasts an ingrained presence in US communities, citing that it is a top-two grocer in most of its major market areas. Over one fourth of Kroger's roughly $110 billion in nonperishable and fresh food sales (about 75% of revenue) stems from its private-label portfolio, of which the company manufactures about 30% of units via its own food production plants. The firm also operates fuel stations and pharmacies at 60% and 80% of its locations, respectively.

Kroger's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,856,620, the price of KR is up by 1.84%, reaching $65.16. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now. Expert Opinions on Kroger

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $65.33333333333333.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Kroger with a target price of $65. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $70. * An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $61.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Kroger options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

