Kroger Offers Reopening Recommendations With Its 'Blueprint for Businesses'

As state officials discuss reopening after what they hope to be the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, Kroger (NYSE: KR) has decided to share what it learned handling COVID-19 in its own locations with other retailers thinking of opening their doors again. The advice is presented in a 17-page PDF on the grocery and drugstore chain's corporate website.

The guide suggests companies use as many different communication channels as possible -- from printed signs to public address announcements -- to educate both employees and shoppers about hygiene and social distancing practices.

Image source: Getty Images.

Kroger also says the extra workers it has added to its workforce form a key part of its strategy, because the higher number of workers allows employees to take time for washing hands, cleaning workstations, and washing down checkouts, shelves, and carts, without slowing down operations. Kroger also said frequently rotating frontline workers such as checkout personnel allows them to wash their hands more often.

While many of the recommendations are fairly obvious, the company also suggests some less straightforward steps. It recommends cross-training employees where possible so that if people in one department get sick, others can easily step in to handle their jobs. Kroger also recommends spreading out store deliveries so large numbers of truckers and restocking personnel don't gather at one time, and urging suppliers to follow enhanced safety protocols, too.

In the blueprint's introduction, Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen notes the recommendations aren't necessarily universal because of the wide range of business types and situations across the U.S. He concludes: "What worked for us may not work for you. And while there is no 'one thing' that makes all the difference, taking a holistic approach to safety will lead to better outcomes."

10 stocks we like better than Kroger

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Kroger wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.