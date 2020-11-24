Kroger, Ocado Group Plan To Construct Addl Customer Fulfillment Center In South Region

(RTTNews) - Kroger Family of Companies and British online supermarket Ocado Group (OCDO.L) plan to construct an additional Customer Fulfillment Center in the South region, the U.S. Grocery retailer Kroger Co. (KR) said in a statement.

Kroger stated that the new facility will measure 200,000 square feet. The exact location and construction dates of the new facility will be announced soon.

Kroger is collaborating with Ocado on in-store fulfilment capabilities with a planned rollout across Kroger stores, beginning in 2021. It is also investing and innovating to optimize in-store fulfilment technology and processes.

Ocado's in-store fulfilment solution includes proprietary software that supports associates' efforts to assemble orders and makes it easier and more efficient for them to find products when fulfilling customer pickup orders.

