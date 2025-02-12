Kroger Names PepsiCo Executive David Kennerley To Succeed Todd Foley As SVP And CFO

(RTTNews) - The Kroger Co. (KR) announced Wednesday the appointment of David Kennerley as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective April 3. He most recently served as senior vice president and CFO for PepsiCo Europe.

Kennerley will succeed Todd Foley and join Kroger on March 10 as senior vice president while Foley continues as interim CFO through the end of Kroger's fiscal year 2024 reporting cycle.

Kennerley joined PepsiCo in 2001 as a manager in the International Corporate Finance/Treasury Department, where he was responsible for all treasury activities in Western Europe. In 2005, he moved to the U.K. business as a business development director and subsequently held various roles across Planning and Commercial Finance.

Kennerley became the company's senior finance director for the newly created Global Beverages Group in 2011, and he moved into the North American Beverages business the following year. He held a number of roles across Commercial Finance before being appointed to SVP Finance for the company's North American Bottling business. He was named CFO, Europe in March 2020.

Foley will remain a senior vice president of the company and continue to serve on the senior leadership team to support the company during this transition period until the end of Kroger's first quarter. Foley will retire as interim CFO.

Foley joined Kroger in 2001 as an audit manager in the Internal Audit Department. He became controller of the Cincinnati-Dayton Division in 2003 and then assistant corporate controller at the General Office in 2006.

Foley was promoted to vice president and treasurer of Kroger in 2013, and was named vice president and corporate controller in 2017. In late 2021, he was promoted to group vice president and corporate controller. Foley stepped into the interim CFO role in 2024.

