Kroger limiting ground beef, pork purchases in some stores

Changes sourcing

May 1 (Reuters) - Supermarket chain Kroger Co KR.N said on Friday it has put purchase limits on ground beef and fresh pork at some of its stores following growing concerns over meat shortages due to coronavirus-induced supply disruptions.

The world's biggest meat companies, including Smithfield Foods Inc SFII.UL, Cargill Inc CARG.UL, JBS USA JBS.UL and Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N, have halted operations at about 20 slaughterhouses and processing plants in North America as workers fall ill, stoking global fears of a meat shortage.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered meat-processing plants to stay open to protect the food supply in the country.

"There is plenty of protein in the supply chain. However, some processors are experiencing challenges," a Kroger spokesperson said.

The news of the purchase restrictions was first reported by CNN, and the report added Walmart Inc WMT.N does not expect it will have to set product limits on meat. (https://cnn.it/2VRwAbs)

Walmart did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Aishwarya.Venugopal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2830;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.