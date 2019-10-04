Kroger Laying Off Hundreds Of Workers In Store Operating Divisions

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co is reportedly set to lay off several store employees, mostly middle management roles, as the supermarket chain strives to improve its sales and attract more shoppers.

"Store operating divisions are constantly evolving to ensure they build the teams and leaders who will deliver an amazing experience for customers and associates both now and in the future. As part of ongoing talent management, many store operating divisions are evaluating middle-management roles and team structures with an eye toward keeping resources close to the customer," a Kroger spokesperson said in a statement.

"Store divisions operate independently, but all of them are taking steps to ensure they have the right talent in the right store leadership positions."

