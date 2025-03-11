Kroger Launches New ECommerce Unit, Appoints Yael Cosset As Chief Digital Officer

(RTTNews) - The Kroger Co. (KR), Tuesday announced the launch of a new eCommerce business unit, bringing together teams focused on enhancing the online customer experience.

Concurrently, Yael Cosset, the company's senior vice president and chief information officer, has been appointed executive vice president and chief digital officer, effective immediately.

Kroger's eCommerce sales reached $13 billion in 2024.

KR is currently trading at $67.39, down $0.33 or 0.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

