Kroger Launches Boost Membership Program

(RTTNews) - Grocery retailer Kroger Co. announced the launch of annual membership program Boost by Kroger.

Kroger estimates the membership can save customers more $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery.

Boost membership program, which the grocer piloted in four divisions during the last several months, is now available to customers across Kroger Family of Companies.

The program expands on savings currently available to customers through Kroger's free loyalty program. There are two annual membership levels at $59 or $99, providing free next-day delivery or free delivery in as little as two hours on orders of $35 or more, respectively.

Boost members also receive 2X fuel points for every dollar spent as well as exclusive savings on Our Brands, including Murray's Cheese, Vitacost, and Home Chef, Simple Truth and Private Selection.

Bill Bennett, Kroger Vice President and Head of E-commerce, said, "Through Boost, Kroger is uniquely positioned to be Fresh for Everyone, making grocery delivery accessible to more customers through the industry's most affordable grocery delivery membership program."

