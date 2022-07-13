Markets
KR

Kroger Launches Boost Membership Program

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Grocery retailer Kroger Co. announced the launch of annual membership program Boost by Kroger.

Kroger estimates the membership can save customers more $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery.

Boost membership program, which the grocer piloted in four divisions during the last several months, is now available to customers across Kroger Family of Companies.

The program expands on savings currently available to customers through Kroger's free loyalty program. There are two annual membership levels at $59 or $99, providing free next-day delivery or free delivery in as little as two hours on orders of $35 or more, respectively.

Boost members also receive 2X fuel points for every dollar spent as well as exclusive savings on Our Brands, including Murray's Cheese, Vitacost, and Home Chef, Simple Truth and Private Selection.

Bill Bennett, Kroger Vice President and Head of E-commerce, said, "Through Boost, Kroger is uniquely positioned to be Fresh for Everyone, making grocery delivery accessible to more customers through the industry's most affordable grocery delivery membership program."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular