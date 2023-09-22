Kroger (KR) to Expand Reach With New Spoke in Northern Colorado

As part of its customer-centric strategy, The Kroger Co. KR has opened a spoke facility in Johnstown, CO, strengthening its delivery network. This facility represents a key expansion in Kroger's mission to provide customers in Northern Colorado with an extensive array of fresh, high-quality products delivered directly to their doorsteps.



This facility is set to revolutionize the grocery shopping experience, offering a wide selection of items, including Kroger's Our Brands products and national brands, all while maintaining affordability for local families.



Spanning an impressive 57,000 square feet, the spoke facility is nestled in Johnstown, Larimer County, CO. The facility will work in tandem with Kroger's existing fulfillment center in Aurora, CO. This expansion represents a significant leap forward in Kroger's delivery network, promising an array of advantages for consumers in the region.



What’s More?

KR's innovative delivery network is a result of a collaboration with Ocado Group, a global leader in grocery e-commerce technology. The collaboration between Kroger and Ocado Group, which goes way back to 2018, has led to the development of automated hub sites that utilize advanced AI, robotics and automation to streamline the order fulfillment process. These cutting-edge technologies ensure accurate and efficient packing, reducing waste, and enhancing the overall customer experience.



Kroger's dedication to revolutionizing grocery e-commerce through the new spoke facility reaffirms its mission to provide Northern Colorado families with enhanced access to fresh products, greater convenience and affordability.



Northern Colorado residents can access the convenient service through a variety of digital platforms, making grocery shopping easier than ever. The company offers thousands of digital coupons and an exclusive annual grocery delivery membership program called Boost by King Soopers. With this membership, customers can enjoy a free 30-day trial and subscribe for as little as $7.99 a month, unlocking more value and convenience.

Wrapping Up

The expansion of Kroger's customer fulfillment network is a testament to the company's commitment to advancing grocery e-commerce. By embracing technology, sustainability and convenience, Kroger is not only meeting the demands of modern consumers but also contributing to the economic and technological growth of Northern Colorado.



However, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 0.9% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 4.7%.

