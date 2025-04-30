Kroger (KR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Kroger (KR) closed at $72.21, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Shares of the supermarket chain witnessed a gain of 4.75% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 0.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kroger in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.44, marking a 0.7% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $45.39 billion, indicating a 0.28% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $149.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.04% and +1.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kroger. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Kroger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Kroger is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.05. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.63.

One should further note that KR currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

