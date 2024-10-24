Kroger (KR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Kroger (KR) closed at $56.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.76%.

The the stock of supermarket chain has risen by 1.8% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kroger will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.98, marking a 3.16% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $34.3 billion, reflecting a 1.02% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.46 per share and a revenue of $148.76 billion, representing changes of -6.3% and -0.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Kroger. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Kroger possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Kroger is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.15.

It's also important to note that KR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Supermarkets industry stood at 1.96 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

