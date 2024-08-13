Kroger (KR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Kroger (KR) ending at $52.61, denoting a -1.18% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.69% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.43%.

The supermarket chain's shares have seen an increase of 2.15% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kroger in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.91, showcasing a 5.21% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34.09 billion, up 0.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.45 per share and revenue of $148.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.51% and -0.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kroger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Kroger is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Kroger is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.97. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.03 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Supermarkets industry stood at 1.79 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

