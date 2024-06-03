Kroger (KR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Kroger (KR) closed at $51.86, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the supermarket chain had lost 4.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kroger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, down 11.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $45.02 billion, indicating a 0.31% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.43 per share and a revenue of $148.12 billion, representing changes of -6.93% and -1.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kroger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. At present, Kroger boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kroger's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.75.

It is also worth noting that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.98. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Supermarkets industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.04.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 26, this industry ranks in the top 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

