Kroger (KR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed the latest trading day at $64.91, indicating a -0.78% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.36% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.51%.

The the stock of supermarket chain has risen by 11.07% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kroger in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.10, signifying a 17.91% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.62 billion, down 6.6% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. As of now, Kroger holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kroger is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.77. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.09 of its industry.

Investors should also note that KR has a PEG ratio of 2.87 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.35 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.