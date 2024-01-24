Kroger (KR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kroger (KR) closed at $46.10, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.36%.

The the stock of supermarket chain has risen by 2.28% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.71% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kroger in its upcoming release. On that day, Kroger is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.14%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $37.27 billion, indicating a 7.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.56 per share and a revenue of $150.23 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.8% and +1.33%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kroger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. At present, Kroger boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kroger is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.13. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.49 of its industry.

We can also see that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, placing it within the top 13% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.