Kroger (KR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed the most recent trading day at $45.71, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supermarket chain had lost 4.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Kroger will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.81, up 1.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.99 billion, up 7.27% from the prior-year quarter.

KR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $147.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.25% and +6.66%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher. Kroger is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Kroger is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.1, which means Kroger is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that KR has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

