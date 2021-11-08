Kroger (KR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed at $41.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 7.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, down 8.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.91 billion, up 3.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.33 per share and revenue of $135.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.03% and +2.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note KR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.73. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.73.

It is also worth noting that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

