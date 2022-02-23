Kroger (KR) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed at $44.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the supermarket chain had lost 0.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.96%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kroger as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.23 billion, up 4.85% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kroger currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Kroger currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.32, which means Kroger is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

