Kroger (KR) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed at $53.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 4.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.92%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kroger will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.91, signifying a 5.21% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.09 billion, up 0.69% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.45 per share and a revenue of $148.99 billion, representing changes of -6.51% and -0.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kroger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Kroger is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Kroger currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.21. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.11 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Supermarkets industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.74.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 17, this industry ranks in the top 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

