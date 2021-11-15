Kroger (KR) Stock Moves 0.54%: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed the most recent trading day at $42.66, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0% on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 9.95% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, KR is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.03 billion, up 4.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.33 per share and revenue of $135.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.03% and +2.58%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. KR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, KR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.41.

Meanwhile, KR's PEG ratio is currently 1.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.