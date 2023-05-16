Kroger (KR) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed the most recent trading day at $48.93, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 2.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kroger as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $1.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $45.38 billion, up 1.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $152.03 billion, which would represent changes of +6.62% and +2.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kroger is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Kroger's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.55, which means Kroger is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

