Kroger (KR) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kroger (KR) closed at $44.67, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supermarket chain had lost 6.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Kroger will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, down 13.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.23 billion, up 4.85% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kroger is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Kroger currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.63, so we one might conclude that Kroger is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that KR has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.