Kroger (KR) Stock Moves 0.13%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Kroger (KR) standing at $55.38, reflecting a +0.13% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

The supermarket chain's shares have seen a decrease of 0.2% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.94% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 0.22%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kroger in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.33, showcasing a 11.92% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $44.97 billion, down 0.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.43 per share and revenue of $147.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.93% and -1.38%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Kroger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Kroger boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Kroger is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.51, so one might conclude that Kroger is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, KR's PEG ratio is currently 2.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Supermarkets industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.38.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

