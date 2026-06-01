Kroger (KR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Kroger (KR) closed at $61.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the supermarket chain had lost 8.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.32%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kroger in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on June 18, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.58, indicating a 6.04% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $45.4 billion, up 0.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.24 per share and revenue of $149.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.04% and +1.47%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kroger presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Kroger is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.86.

It is also worth noting that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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