Kroger (KR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Kroger (KR) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.3%.

Shares of the supermarket chain have appreciated by 4.42% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.64% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kroger in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.90, marking a 2.27% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.93 billion, down 0.78% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.52 per share and a revenue of $150.57 billion, representing changes of +6.86% and +1.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kroger is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kroger is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.04. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14 of its industry.

Investors should also note that KR has a PEG ratio of 2.13 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.