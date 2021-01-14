Kroger (KR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.07, changing hands as high as $33.44 per share. Kroger Co shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KR's low point in its 52 week range is $26.72 per share, with $37.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.33. The KR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

