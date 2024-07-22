Kroger (KR) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Kroger (KR) ended the recent trading session at $54.86, demonstrating a +0.64% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.08% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

The the stock of supermarket chain has risen by 8.56% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kroger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.91, marking a 5.21% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $34.09 billion, indicating a 0.69% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.45 per share and revenue of $148.99 billion, indicating changes of -6.51% and -0.7%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher within the past month. Kroger currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Kroger is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.22.

Also, we should mention that KR has a PEG ratio of 0.85. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

