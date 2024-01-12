Kroger (KR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Kroger (KR) closed at $46.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 5.18% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kroger in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.13, showcasing a 14.14% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $37.27 billion, indicating a 7.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.56 per share and revenue of $150.23 billion, which would represent changes of +7.8% and +1.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. Kroger is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Kroger is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.05. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that KR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, finds itself in the top 4% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.