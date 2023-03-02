Kroger (KR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Identical Sales Up Y/Y

The Kroger Co. KR came up with fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines not only came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. The company also registered growth in identical sales without fuel. Better execution and the sustained demand for food resulted in a stronger-than-anticipated quarter.



This Cincinnati, Ohio-based company has been making investments to enhance product freshness and quality and expand digital capabilities. Impressively, Kroger has been introducing new items under its “Our Brands” portfolio.

Let’s Introspect

Kroger posted adjusted earnings of 99 cents a share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents and increased from the 91 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.



Total sales of $34,823 million came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34,781 million. Markedly, the metric rose from the $33,048 million reported in the year-ago period. Excluding fuel, sales rose 5.9% from the year-ago period. We note that identical sales, without fuel, jumped 6.2%. Our Brands’ identical sales rose 10.1%, while digital sales grew 12%.



We note that the gross margin was 21.8% of sales. The FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel, contracted 1 basis point compared to the same period last year. The adjusted FIFO operating profit came in at $1,274 million, up from the $1,014 million reported in the year-ago period.

Other Financial Aspects

Kroger ended the quarter with cash of $249 million, total debt of $13,378 million and shareowners’ equity of $10,014 million. Net total debt increased by $945 million over the last four quarters. Management estimates capital expenditures in the band of $3.4-$3.6 billion and expects to generate free cash flow between $2.3 billion and $2.5 billion in fiscal 2023.

2023 View

Management envisions identical sales, without fuel, to be up 1% to 2% in fiscal 2023, with underlying growth of 2.5% to 3.5% after adjusting for the effect of Express Scripts. The company anticipates the adjusted FIFO operating profit in the band of $5-$5.2 billion compared with the $5.1 billion reported in fiscal 2022.



Kroger anticipates fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings between $4.45 and $4.60 per share, suggesting an increase from the adjusted earnings of $4.23 reported in fiscal 2022.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have fallen 5.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 7.5%.

