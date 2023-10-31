Kroger (KR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kroger (KR) closed at $45.37, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 2.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kroger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.27%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $33.93 billion, showing a 0.78% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

KR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $150.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.86% and +1.56%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kroger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. Right now, Kroger possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kroger has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.95 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.55.

One should further note that KR currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.11. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

