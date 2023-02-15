Kroger (KR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kroger (KR) closed at $44.27, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supermarket chain had lost 5.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

Kroger will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Kroger is projected to report earnings of $0.93 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.81 billion, up 5.32% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.45% higher. Kroger currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Kroger's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.64, which means Kroger is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

