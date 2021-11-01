Kroger (KR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed the most recent trading day at $40.45, moving +1.07% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 2.25% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, KR is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.87 billion, up 3.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.33 per share and revenue of $135.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.03% and +2.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KR has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.04 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.23, which means KR is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that KR has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

