Kroger (KR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed the most recent trading day at $37.06, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 1.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

KR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, KR is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.22 billion, down 5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $129.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of -18.44% and -2.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KR has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.97 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.97, so we one might conclude that KR is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, KR's PEG ratio is currently 2.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

