Kroger (KR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed at $36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.72% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 4.92% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 13.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.66 billion, up 5.31% from the year-ago period.

KR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $129.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.09% and +5.67%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, KR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.57, so we one might conclude that KR is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.