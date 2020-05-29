Kroger (KR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed the most recent trading day at $32.62, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.29%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect KR to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $40.12 billion, up 7.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $126.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.27% and +3.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, KR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.17.

Also, we should mention that KR has a PEG ratio of 2.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

