Kroger (KR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed at $45.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.86% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supermarket chain had lost 9.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Kroger will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, down 13.58% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.23 billion, up 4.85% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kroger currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Kroger is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.65, so we one might conclude that Kroger is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that KR has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

