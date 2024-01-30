Kroger (KR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Kroger (KR) reached $46.65, with a +0.26% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 1.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.36%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kroger in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.13, signifying a 14.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $37.27 billion, reflecting a 7.01% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.56 per share and a revenue of $150.23 billion, signifying shifts of +7.8% and +1.33%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.07% downward. Kroger is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kroger is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.2. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.53.

It's also important to note that KR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

