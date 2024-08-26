Kroger (KR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Kroger (KR) closed the latest trading day at $52.77, indicating a +1.58% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.85%.

The supermarket chain's shares have seen a decrease of 4.27% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.52%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kroger in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.91, showcasing a 5.21% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.09 billion, up 0.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.45 per share and a revenue of $148.99 billion, demonstrating changes of -6.51% and -0.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kroger currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kroger has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.68 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.2, which means Kroger is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that KR has a PEG ratio of 0.81 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, finds itself in the top 8% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The Kroger Co. (KR)

