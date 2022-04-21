Kroger (KR) Hiring Staff for Grocery Delivery in South Florida

The Kroger Co. KR has been making concerted efforts to provide fresh food along with exceptional delivery service to customers through its seamless ecosystem. In a recent move, this Cincinnati, OH-based company announced that it is employing more than 200 associates for grocery delivery in the South Florida market with roles in logistics and transportation.



Kroger Delivery is appointing drivers and other personnel in areas such as logistics and human resources and even offering them a host of benefits. The benefits include tuition repayment, health care assistance, mental health counseling, discounts, and other perks. The retailer currently operates Kroger Delivery service in three major Florida markets.



Management said, "Propelled by steady growth, Kroger Delivery is committed to bringing new associates on board to meet South Florida's growing grocery delivery needs, as it expands operations already available to Floridians in the greater Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville areas."



Clearly, customers have been opting for e-commerce solutions for their grocery and other household essentials. Given the current scenario, the company has been focusing on a no-contact delivery option, low-contact pickup service and ship-to-home orders.



KR Fortifying Position in Industry

Kroger has been undergoing a complete makeover not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers prefer shopping grocery. The company has been making significant investments to enhance product freshness and quality and expand delivery as well as digital capabilities.



In a recent update, Kroger and NVIDIA announced a strategic collaboration to build a state-of-art AI lab and demonstration center to expand Kroger's freshness initiatives, enhance shipping logistics and create a better shopping experience in stores.



We note that Kroger's digital business remains one of its key growth drivers, thanks to its Kroger Delivery Now, Boost membership program and the rollout of new customer fulfillment centers. The company's 'Kroger Delivery Now' service provides customers with food and household staples in 30 minutes. The company's partnership with Nuro, a leading autonomous vehicle company, is worth noting.



No doubt, Kroger has been adding new products as well as eyeing technological expansion. Management envisions identical sales without fuel to be up 2-3% in fiscal 2022 compared with 0.2% growth registered in fiscal 2021.

Bottom Line

We believe that Kroger's focus on fresh offerings, technology, and process improvements to lower costs, a seamless digital ecosystem and a margin-rich alternative profit business should continue contributing to growth.



