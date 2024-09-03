Kroger (KR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed the latest trading day at $53.70, indicating a +0.92% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.26%.

The supermarket chain's shares have seen a decrease of 1.28% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kroger in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on September 12, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.91, indicating a 5.21% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $34.09 billion, reflecting a 0.69% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.45 per share and revenue of $148.99 billion, which would represent changes of -6.51% and -0.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kroger. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kroger currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Kroger is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.96. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.34 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that KR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.83. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Supermarkets industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 29, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.