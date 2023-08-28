Kroger (KR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kroger (KR) closed at $46.63, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the supermarket chain had lost 4.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.91%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kroger as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.24 billion, down 1.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $151.55 billion, which would represent changes of +6.86% and +2.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kroger is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Kroger is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.25.

Also, we should mention that KR has a PEG ratio of 1.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

