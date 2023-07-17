Kroger (KR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed at $46.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 0.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kroger as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, up 2.22% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.24 billion, down 1.15% from the year-ago period.

KR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $151.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.86% and +2.22%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. Kroger is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kroger's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.29, so we one might conclude that Kroger is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, KR's PEG ratio is currently 1.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The Kroger Co. (KR)

